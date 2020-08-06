Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty Under Police Investigation After Claiming He ‘Made A Man Disappear’

Law enforcement officials in Columbus, Georgia, are reportedly launching an investigation on former WWE wrestler Marty Jannetty, who took to social media on Wednesday and seemingly claimed that he killed someone when he was just 13 years old.

According to TMZ, Jannetty’s now-deleted Facebook post told a story that might have happened around 1973, when he was supposedly buying marijuana from a man who worked at a bowling alley in his hometown. The 60-year-old retired grappler suggested that the man dragged him to the back of the building and tried to sexually assault him, forcing him to retaliate.

“That was the very first time I made a man disappear,” Jannetty continued, per a screenshot of his post that was shared by TMZ. “They never found him. They shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River.”

Speaking to the publication, a spokesperson for the Columbus Police Department (CPD) said that local authorities are “going to look into” the matter. Additionally, a representative from the department’s homicide and cold case division offered some information on how it is going to handle Jannetty’s case.

“The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post.”

The CPD also stressed to TMZ that it will continue to prioritize its active homicide investigations over the ex-WWE superstar’s case, on which he has yet to provide further comment.

As documented by Ringside News, Jannetty has an extensive history of sharing “inappropriate” posts on social media. These included one instance in 2017 where he asked his followers if he should have sex with a woman he had considered his daughter, given that he had just found out they weren’t biologically related after all. He also posted a photo that showed him covered with cocaine, noting in the caption that he hadn’t done the drug in “over an hour.”

Aside from the aforementioned posts, Jannetty also shared an update in June 2019 where he admitted to partying too much for his own good in recent years. While he acknowledged that his apparent self-destructive behavior was a result of the boredom he experienced while waiting for independent wrestling bookings, he emphasized that he needed to clean up his act and get in shape. He did, however, say that he had no plans of going back to rehab due to his negative experiences in such facilities.

During his time in WWE, Jannetty was best known for teaming up with Shawn Michaels in The Rockers. As noted by Bleacher Report, he had a brief stint as Intercontinental Champion in 1993 but, unlike Michaels, he largely failed to make an impact in singles competition. His last match for the company took place in October 2009.