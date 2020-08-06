‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Looks Smoking Hot In A Skin-Tight Orange Outfit

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick wowed her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday night with a jaw-dropping pic of herself rocking a two-piece outfit in burnt sienna from online clothing retailer Fashion Nova.

Angelina went full glam from head-to-toe. Her skin-tight attire showed off her smoking hot body and phenomenal curves. The top of her clothing set was a cropped tank top that hugged her upper body and allowed her to showcase her toned arms while accentuating her silhouette. On her lower half, the 34-year-old wore high-waisted pants in a matching shade that perfectly molded to her voluptuous booty and made her slender legs look fabulous.

To finish off her ensemble, Angelina opted for a pair of strappy black high heels. Her sleek, raven-colored mane flowed down her backside as she arched her back and turned her head toward the camera. Posing in profile, the reality star allowed her admirers to get a good look at her trim figure, including a few inches of her flat stomach.

The photograph appeared to be taken indoors, and it looked like Angelina might have been posing in a lobby. She stood on a tiled floor with a few decorative chairs visible behind her.

In her caption, she mentioned that her clothing color was reminiscent of a burnt orange, using the emoji to symbolize her message.

The jaw-dropping photograph garnered tons of attention within less than an hour of it going live. More than 6,700 people liked Angelina’s post, including several of her famous friends and colleagues.

Double Shot at Love stars Marissa Patricia Lucchese and Suzi Baidya both commented on her post, along with other celebs like singer Mikey P, Fox News contributor Emily Compagno, and Wild ‘n Out‘s Justina Valentine.

Dozens of Angelina’s supporters also flocked to the comments section to compliment her appearance.

“Gorgeous as always. This outfit is [fire emoji]!” raved one user.

“That color looks good on you,” wrote another alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

“I love the color! Major fall vibes!” chimed in a third admirer.

“Love love love your shoes!!!!! As always you look amazing,” added a fourth contributor.

Angelina’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing the television personality’s sexy snapshots, which she regularly shares to her Instagram page. A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr reported that she had shared a sultry pic of herself rocking a low-cut metallic tank top and asked her followers if she looked like Kim Kardashian in the caption.