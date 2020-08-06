Bozana Abrlic Spotlights Her Petite Physique In A Racy String Bikini On Instagram

Bozana Abrlic left little to the imagination as she rocked another spicy look in her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday. The model flashed her petite physique while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning pic, Bozana rocked a slinky string bikini with a leopard-print. The top was strapless and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a cutout in the middle and tied in the front as it flashed her cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as it accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap.

Bozana posed in front of a swimming pool for the shot. She had both of her hands tugging at her bathing suit as she stood with her back straight and her shoulders back. She wore a seductive expression on her face as she soaked up some sun. In the background, a bright blue sky and some pink flowers were visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the locks in loose waves that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Bozana, or “Miss Bo” as she’s known on the internet, currently boasts more than 2.3 million followers on the social media app. Many of those fans made short work of showing their appreciation for her latest pic by clicking the like button more than 122,000 times within the first nine hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 1,300 remarks on the post during that time.

“Hii angel! how are you? love you so much keep shining like a diamond,” one follower gushed.

“You are too perfect i love you so much my angel,” another quipped.

“Omg this Bikini is breathtaking,” a third comment read.

“You’re so gorgeous I can’t,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure in racy ensembles for her revealing online photos. She’s often seen posing in tiny two-pieces, sexy shorts, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bozana recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a bright neon orange bathing suit while she lounged outside and enjoyed some fruit. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s racked up more than 233,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.