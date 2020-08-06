Blac Chyna Sizzles In Yellow Bikini While Straddling A Surf Board: ‘Late Night Swim’

Blac Chyna showed off her voluptuous curves in a series of three photos snapped during a late-night swim with her latest Instagram post. Her fans seemed like they loved the new bikini shots.

Instagram users shared the love with the model with more than 38,000 hitting the “like” button. Nearly 500 also took the time to leave a comment, and several used the flame emoji to express that they thought she looked hot in the nighttime bikini pool pictures.

“I’m a lifeguard if you need one,” joked a fan who also used a big grim smiley.

“Yes, love. You are a hot girl. Love you, baby,” a second follower gushed, including a line of flames.

“Definitely loving your air you breathe, which is your existence. Sheesh! Smoking hot,” replied a third devotee.

“Straight up perfect…chilled right out of God itself. Goddess,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote along with red heart eye emoji.

In the first image, Chyna straddled a blue and white striped surfboard that floated atop some water that sparkled with gentle waves. Her long black hair was wet, and it cascaded across her back and over her curvy backside from a center part. She wore a yellow bikini that remained hidden by her mane. Chyna looked back at the camera with her full slips slightly open, revealing a hint of her straight white cheek. The pose showed off the intricate tattoo that covered her side and thighs, and her inked foot was underwater.

The second shot featured Chyna straddling the board, but she raised on her knees. She grabbed her locks with both hands, clasping them above her head, which showcased more of the intricate, colorful ink on her back. Her fingernails sported a long sparkly manicure that contrasted with her dark hair. The model also accessorized with a hairband around her wrist, a thick silver chain, and sparkling earrings. The pose revealed Chyna’s bikini bottoms were a thong-style that bared plenty of skin on her famous backside.

The final picture showed the model lying on her stomach on the flotation device, and she had her knees bit with her feet crossed in the air behind her. She looked back behind her, and the camera shot from the side. Chyna’s long hair trailed into the water.

Chyna is no stranger to sharing sexy shots of her voluptuous figure. The Inquisitr previously reported that she enjoyed some swimming in a pool filled with roses while using her hand to protect her modesty.