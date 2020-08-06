Abby Rao Exposes Her Underboob In A Daring Pink Cutout Bathing Suit In Mexico

Abby Rao returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a steamy new update with her adoring fans. The model went scantily clad as she shared some gratitude in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snaps, Abby looked hotter than ever as she rocked pink bathing suit that only featured one strap and showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment clung tightly to her ample bust and exposed her underboob in the process. The suit also featured daring cutouts in the midsection.

One piece of the swimwear fit snugly around her tiny waist as the bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and flaunted her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in plain view for the shots. She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck and a small pair of earrings.

In the first photo, Abby stood in front of a swimming pool with one leg in front of the other. She had one hand resting at her side as the other grabbed at the ends of her hair while she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the second shot, she turned her head away from the lens while arching her back slightly. In the background, a cloudy blue sky and some green foliage were visible.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Abby’s over 2.3 million followers went wild for the post. The photos garnered more than 201,000 likes within the first seven hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 840 messages during that time.

“I just want to say that you are so beautiful! I love your confidence and attitude, you’re the definition of gorgeous,” one follower gushed.

“She blessing my eyes,” declared another.

“Gorgeous bae,” a third social media user wrote.

“So gorgeous omgg,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her revealing photos. She’s often seen posing for the camera in outfits such as scanty lingerie, sexy bathing suits, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Abby recently delighted her followers when she rocked a sheer black lace bra and a snug black skirt. To date, that post has pulled in more than 227,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.