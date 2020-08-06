Samantha Hoopes Flashes Her Sandy Booty In A Powder Blue Bikini On The Beach

Samantha Hoopes went full bombshell as she showcased her supermodel body in a scanty outfit for her latest Instagram snap on Wednesday. In the caption of the post, she revealed that no one truly owns their own life if they worry about what others think of them.

In the sexy shot, Samantha looked smoking hot while she sported a powder blue bikini. The skimpy top fit snugly around her chest and gave fans a small peek at her sideboob. The thin straps also exposed her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms flashed her round booty as they rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped around her tiny waist. Her flat tummy and lean legs could also be seen in the pic.

Samantha laid on the beach for the shot. She had her backside facing the camera as her booty was completely covered with sand. The beach also extended up her back and over her shoulder and arm.

She placed both of her hands in front of her and looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. In the background, the ocean waves and a large rock formation could be seen.

She wore her sandy brown hair in a deep side part. The long locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

Samantha’s over 1.1 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 7,900 times within the first 13 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“One of the most beautiful women in the world!” one follower gushed.

“You r the stuff that dreams made of. Beauty like you needs to be bestowed with highest degree of honour & respect because you are serving the entire humanity..by just being in this world.feel so privileged that we live in the same time & era as yours….u r the most gorgeous woman the entire humanity has ever witnessed in eternity,” another wrote.

“NICE VIEW!!!!!” a third comment stated.

“A sandy tush is so uncomfortable,” a fourth social media user declared.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha seems to feel right at home in a bikini. She recently flaunted her famous physique in a floral two-piece while holding her adorable son on her hip as they smiled for the camera. To date, that upload has raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 140 comments.