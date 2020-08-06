Madison Woolley Arches Her Back In A Strapless White Bikini While Hanging At The Beach

Madison Woolley took to her Instagram account to share a stunning new snap with her loyal fans on Wednesday. In the caption of the pic, she revealed her location to be Bondi Beach.

In the racy shot, Madison looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a tiny white strapless bikini. The sexy suit featured a buckle in the front as it exposed her ample cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on full display in the photo.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and fit tightly around her petite waist as it emphasized her flat tummy and impressive abs. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs and round booty in the pic. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers and bracelets on both wrists.

Madison sat on her knees on top of a white beach towel. She had legs apart and her back arched as she leaned forward with her hands on the ground in front of her. She pushed her booty out and wore a big smile on her face as well. In the background, a bright blue sky and white sand could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Madison currently boasts more than 535,000 followers on the social media app. Many of those supporters didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 17,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 150 messages.

“Perfect 10 club,” one follower wrote.

“Wow very gorgeous and beautiful,” declared another.

“Always so absolutely stunningly gorgeous glamorous sweet sexy Aussie angel,” a third social media user gushed.

“U am just absolutely beautiful and just so perfect in every way, it’s just unreal,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in her racy online posts. She’s been known to sport sexy bathing suits, tight tops, and tiny shorts on a regular basis.

