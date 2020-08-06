Holly Sonders Poses Seductively On Top Of A Piano In A Yellow Thong Bikini

Holly Sonders rocked a revealing ensemble for her latest bombshell Instagram photo on Wednesday night. The Fox Sports host flashed some skin while asking her followers in the caption of the post if they were sick of watching cornhole tournaments on ESPN.

In the sexy shot, Holly sported a barely there yellow string bikini. The tiny top fit tightly around her ample bust and exposed a bit of sideboob in the process. The thin spaghetti straps also flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as it emphasized her round booty and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs in the shot.

Holly sat on top of a black piano for the snap. She had her hands resting on the instrument next to her and her legs draped over the shoulder of a man kneeling on the floor in front of her. The man looked at his phone as the model arched her back and pushed her hip to the side while wearing a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the photo, some furniture and large windows could be seen.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

Many of Holly’s 480,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their love for the pic. The photo garnered more than 1,400 likes within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 60 remarks on the post during that time.

“Looking smoking as always Holly. Dave is a lucky man!!” one follower declared.

“Wow Holly your looking good baby,” another gushed..

“Wow! Nice having you in a piano in a bikini. Must be hump day,” a third comment read.

“That piano,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The TV personality appears to have no qualms about flaunting her fantastic physique in scanty outfits for her posts. She’s often seen posing in skimpy tops, racy bathing suits, and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently piqued the interest of her followers when she donned a pair of skintight jeans and a curve-hugging white shirt with a plunging neckline that showcased her abundant cleavage. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has racked up more than 8,300 likes and over 170 comments.