‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam’s Secret Leaves Chelsea Dealing With Massive Fallout

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the soap’s return to CBS Daytime with new episodes tease that Adam’s secret will have a significant effect on the Newman family. Especially Adam, Victor, and Chelsea will pay the price for the secrecy.

Josh Griffith, The Young and the Restless co-executive producer and head writer, recently discuss the soap spoilers with Soap Opera Digest. When the new storylines ran out, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) told Adam (Mark Grossman) that Victor (Eric Braeden) had kept a secret about what happened in Kansas. Adam thought that he’d managed to finally get something to bring down his father once and for all. However, it turned out that Adam is the one who killed his friend’s dad as a pre-teen, and Victor worked to cover the whole thing up, keeping it a secret from Adam and everybody else for decades.

Now Griffith reveals that the Newman family must deal with the aftermath of the explosive secret.

“The entire Newman family will be affected by the fallout from that fateful night win Kansas so many years ago. Victor has kept the secret buried for what he believed was the right reason. But what’s right can sometimes be subjective. Adam’s revelation will push him to an emotional state we’ve not seen before. And that will have a profound impact on everyone around him.”

Monty Brinton / CBS

Since she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) broke up over the holidays, things with Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) had been going well. Sure, she took it slow for a bit, but the pull they have toward each other was strong. They were a family with their son Connor (Judah Mackey) and had finally begun to get their relationship that they had before Chloe (Elizabeth Claire Egan) blew up the cabin back. Unfortunately for her, in addition to causing issues between Adam and Victor, it sounds like the whole thing might throw a wrench into things between him and Chelsea.

“As Adam struggles with demons from his past, the fallout will be massive, for Adam, for Victor, and especially for Chelsea,” said Griffith.

It could be that their reunion ends up being short-lived, which certainly will not help Connor. The little boy had a spate of bad behavior after his and Chelsea’s return to Genoa City and Adam’s shocking return from the dead. Although both Adam and Chelse care deeply for their son, he might not be enough for them to work things out with Adam struggling with so much guilt.

The Young and the Restless returns with all-new episodes on Monday, August 10.