Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Tiny Waist In Latest ‘Blue’ Update

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4 million followers with her recent post. In the stunning image, the celebrity wore a blue bandeau and skirt.

While famous for her bikini shots on Instagram, Bruna opted for a mini skirt and matching top for today’s update. The bandeau featured shoestring straps and the material had blended sections of a darker hue. The tightfitting item hugged her form and showed off plenty of cleavage as a result of this.

The skirt was made from the same material. Ending mid-thigh, fans could catch a glimpse of her smooth thighs below. Bruna’s toned and tanned midriff was on display above the item of clothing and the high waist and close-fitting cut highlighted her tiny waist.

Bruna’s golden locks were parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves. Her long hair was brushed to the side and cascaded down over one shoulder because of this. She completed the look with a chunky gold watch which she wore on her delicate wrist.

The model stood inside what appeared to be a living room. A white leather sofa was behind her and a matching chair with chrome features was situated to the left of the image.

Sun streamed in through floor-length windows and matching doors opened out onto a sunny balcony. From the geotag, the Instagram celebrity indicated that she was in the Hollywood Hills.

As soon as Bruna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the photo had gathered close to 27,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“BLUE LOOKS GREAT ON YOU(my favorite color),” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“Green [with] envy,” a fan joked.

“Looking fresh,” said another user.

“Perfect girl,” a fourth person wrote, adding a heart at the end of their comment for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. Blue hearts and diamonds were popular in response to Bruna’s caption. In addition, the fire and heart-eyed emoji were also widely used among her admirers.

This is the second update in as many days where Bruna has referenced this color. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted an update yesterday that she captioned as “our of the blue.” In that set of images, she wore a pair of denim jeans as well as a crop top in what appears to be her favorite color choice of late.