Aliya Janell Shows Off New Hair Color And Perfect Booty As She Poses In Ripped Daisy Dukes

Instagram model and choreographer Aliya Janell wowed her 2.6 million followers with her recent post. Showing off her new blond tresses, the celebrity also rocked a tiny pair of denim Daisy Dukes.

Aliya’s hair was parted down the middle and styled in gentle waves. In the caption, she praised her stylist.

“I’m usually not into color on me, let alone blonde,” she stated.

She then went on to declare that the stylist as Mystic Mermaid Hair Extensions could work “magic” when it came to challenging colors. The three snaps then showed off her latest blond closure wig.

In the first photo, Aliya looked directly at the camera, her hand resting against her locks. She wore a denim jacket over a nude-colored bodysuit with a high neck. She teamed this with ripped denim Daisy Dukes and a Louis Vuitton handbag that was slung over one shoulder and crossed over in front of her body.

While the first shot was all about the hairstyle, in the second image, Aliya was turned with her back to the camera, which made her pert derriere the focal point. She seductively looked over one shoulder as she posed against a fence. Her jacket was cropped so that the top underneath could still be seen underneath the jagged edge.

However, it was her tiny shorts that gathered the most attention. They had been cut at the back in such a manner that plenty of her booty was on display. As she posed, the wind gently lifted her hair away from her back.

A final image showed a close up of Aliya’s new style as she held onto the torn edges of her shorts with her fingers.

As soon as Aliya posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the set had gathered a whopping 65,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“Oh my god, you is pretty so much!!” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“That’s hella cute,” a fan said.

“Omg you look beautiful,” said another user.

“Oohhhhhh yessss,” a fourth person declared, also using several of the fire emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. By far, the most popular was the heart-eyed emoji. However, the fire one was also in constant demand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aliya recently posted a black-and-white picture in support of the viral Women Supporting Women social media challenge. In that update, she wore a dazzling even dress as she posed seductively for the camera.

“If one wins we all do,” she wrote in her caption.