Hannah Ann Sluss Stuns In A Blue Bikini, Opens Up About Body Confidence

Hannah Ann Sluss hasn't always felt confident in her own skin.

Former Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 5, to share a jaw dropping snapshot of herself rocking a bright blue bikini. While she might look happy and confident in the photo, she hasn’t always felt that way. In her caption, she opened up about her journey toward body confidence.

Her bikini was relatively modest, featuring a halter top and low-rise shorts. She wore her long brown hair down allowing it to blow in the wind. She wore what appeared to be some natural looking makeup that enhanced her stunning features. She accessorized with a simple beaded bracelet.

Sluss looked more tan than ever and showed off her toned, impressive figure. She rested her hands at her hips and looked out into the distance as she posed for the photo with a slight smile on her face.

The former reality television star was posed on the beach at Paradise Cove in Malibu, California. Stunning ocean waves and palm trees could be seen in the distance.

In her caption, Sluss reminded her fans that they are perfect how they are, even if society may tell them that they are too skinny or too overweight. She then delved into her own journey with body confidence, noting that she began having confidence issues because she started modeling while very young. Being constantly weighed and measured negatively impacted her view upon herself as she tried desperately to reach a certain standard of beauty.

Sluss set goals for herself that were impossible to reach, which only continued the cycle of not feeling good enough. Eventually, she grew tired of the confidence battle and decided to let go of other people’s standards and focus on taking care of her health. While she acknowledged that this is not always easy, she encouraged others to try to do the same and focus simply on being the best version of themselves.

Her open and honest post got a lot of love online, racking up over 70,000 likes in no time.

“I love this so much!!! You are so beautiful inside and out,” wrote one fan.

“You are such an exceptional role model. Inside and out!” another social media user commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sluss is currently the topic of a lot of Bachelor rumors after being spotted this week at the same resort where The Bachelorette is being filmed. It’s not clear what part, if any, she will have in the upcoming season.