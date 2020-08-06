Rosa Acosta Puts Buns On Display As She Asks Her Fans ‘What Got Your Attention?’

Instagram model and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta wowed her 1.6 million followers with her recent post. As she posed next with her back to the camera, she asked her followers what they noticed first in the snap: her ponytail, sneakers, or the ball. Of course, her fans quickly rushed in to reply.

In the shot, Rosa wore a white T-shirt that hugged her figure. She teamed this with a formfitting pair of pale pink leggings that featured a textured waffle weave pattern. On her feet were pink and white sneakers.

The celebrity had her back to the camera and looked over one shoulder. Her hair was slicked back into a ponytail and her dark curls cascaded down her back as she posed. Rosa rested one foot on top of a large exercise ball as she smiled demurely for the camera. One hand rested on her toned thigh while the other reached up behind one ear.

Rosa appeared to be in her yard. Underneath her feet was a hot pink exercise matt over the lush lawn. Behind her, a picket fence and a tall tree in the neighbor’s yard could be seen.

As soon as Rosa posted the image, her supprters were quick to respond. Within three hours, the photo had already garnered more than 2,300 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“All of the above,” responded Emmy award-winning TV host Rocsi Diaz.

However, many of Rosa’s other fans begged to differ.

“[All] of the above and more,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“The roundness of your bu## I mean ball,” another fan joked.

In fact, many users used humor in order to draw attention away from the items that Rosa had mentioned.

“The bottom rail of the right fence section doesn’t match up with the one on the left and it’s driving me crazy!” said another user.

“The fence needs a new paint job,” a fourth person wrote, using the shrugging emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. There were plenty of instances of the peach emoji in order to indicate what drew their attention in the snap. However, the heart and heart-eyed ones were also used frequently.

Rosa often poses in workout gear in her Instagram updates. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an image of her wearing a rainbow-colored bodysuit that instantly captivated her intended audience.