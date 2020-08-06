Donald Trump’s Facebook Post Removed Over COVID-19 ‘False Claims,’ Campaign Responds

It's not the first time that Trump has been censored by the social media giant.

Donald Trump spoke this morning with Fox News and said that children were “almost immune” from COVID-19. The President then shared the video from that interview on his Facebook page before it was subsequently removed by the platform, NBC News reported.

The link to the post now reads “This Content Isn’t Available Right Now.”

Facebook policy spokesman Andy Stone said the post was a violation of their policies regarding coronavirus misinformation and added that it included “false claims.”

In the interview with “Fox & Friends,” Trump spoke of his desire to reopen schools this fall, saying repeatedly that the virus is going away before claiming that children are “almost immune from this disease.”

“They have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this and they do it, they don’t have a problem with this. They just don’t have a problem.”

While most health professionals will agree that younger people, especially school-aged kids, are less susceptible to the serious dangers of the virus, they are by no means incapable of contracting it. While uncommon, there have been reports of some dying from it. What’s more, they can also transmit the disease to others in their family who may be more vulnerable.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign Courtney Parella fired back this evening through an email statement to NBC News. She defended his claim, saying he stating a fact that young people are less susceptible.

“Another day, another display of Silicon Valley’s flagrant bias against this President, where the rules are only enforced in one direction. Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth.”

Facebook’s decision to remove the video came as a surprise to many, as the social media giant has had a somewhat hands-off approach to fact checking its content, especially when compared to Trump’s main platform of choice, Twitter. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Twitter removed a tweet the president shared last week that also included alleged COVID-19 misinformation.

However, it was not the first time that Facebook took action to censor Trump. His campaign came under fire after having its ads pulled in June after they were shown to include a Nazi symbol.

Author Grant Stern said on Twitter that “I guess they FINALLY drew the line at lies targeted to harm millions of American children.”

Reporter for the New York Times Wajahat Ali also chimed in calling Facebook “corrupt” and claimed if they were willing to take these sort of actions over the last five years, they could have saved lives.