Ashley Resch Sizzles In The Sunshine Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model Ashley Resch delighted her 922,000 followers with her recent post. Referring to herself as “miss sunshine,” the celebrity shared a snap of herself outside as she enjoyed the sunny weather.

In the photo, Ashley leaned in close to the camera taking what appeared to be a selfie. The sun shone down overhead and highlighted her blond hair. Her normally tight curls were styled in gentle waves this time. She had parted her locks to one side and they cascaded over her shoulders as she posed.

She appeared to be wearing a black top that was strapless. Along the top edge was a ruffle detail. However, no further details could be ascertained.

On one arm, a tattoo could be seen and it seemed to be covered in clear film. One fan questioned Ashley as to whether she had just had new ink done or if it was a touch up on an existing tattoo. Comparing this image with others on her Instagram account, it looked like she may have had some work done to an existing tattoo.

Ashley stood in front of a double-story building that blocked out some of the sunshine. A room with large floor-length windows was situated above her as well as a large wooden balcony. Not a cloud could be seen in the blue sky beyond that.

As soon as she posted, the photo began gathering likes and after only an hour, there were well over 2,000 likes and many comments as her fans rushed in to have their say about the update.

“Beautiful babe,” said Maxim and Playboy cover girl Rianna Conner Carpenter.

“Perfect, just wonderful,” a follower wrote in the comments section.

“Sun is def shining here,” stated a fan.

“You are sunshine. Absolutely beautiful,” said another user.

“So pretty,” commented another fan, adding a heart emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. Although, many also used the flower ones to help to highlight their responses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley recently shared a flower-themed update to her social media account. In that post, she wore a yellow bikini that showed off plenty of her underboob. On the front of the swimwear were tiny white flowers that were outlined in black along with a NSFW caption where she stated that she wasn’t a “delicate flower.”