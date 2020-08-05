Marona Tanner Slays In A Cleavage-Baring White Dress And High Heels

Aussie model and actress Marona Tanner went online on Wednesday, August 5, and wowed her followers with a set of hot pictures in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the snaps, Marona — who became famous after being featured in the political thriller Embedded — could be seen rocking a white dress. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline that boasted frilly edges, allowing her to show off plenty of cleavage. The bell sleeves of her outfit, which were made up of sheer fabric, rendered it a very feminine look.

The short dress not only accentuated her slender figure but also enabled her to flaunt a glimpse of her toned legs. She completed her look with a pair of high-heeled sandals.

Marona opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. She wore her highlighted tresses down and let her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for multiple chain necklaces and two bracelets.

The photoshoot took place in a nondescript room. She posted two snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she perched on a bed that had an off-white sheet spread over it. The hottie rested her palm on the bed and held her other hand behind her beck. She sported a pout and gazed at the camera.

The second photo was a long shot image and quite similar to the first one, but in this particular pic, she lifted her chin and stretched her legs.

In the caption, Marona informed her fans that her chic outfit was from the U.K.-based online clothing retailer, Parisian Fashion, while her sandals were from Simmi Shoes.

Within six hours of posting, the snapshot amassed close to 4,000 likes. In addition to that, several of her fans took to the comments section and shared more than 150 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are stunningly beautiful, baby,” one of her fans commented.

“Nice photo Marona, you look beautiful! Take care of yourself,” another user chimed in.

“One of the finest girls I’ve ever seen! Love you,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re the best of the best,” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “sexy,” “so charming,” and “angel,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Marona rarely fails to wow her followers with her skin-baring and stylish snaps that she posts several times a week. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she took to her page on July 25 and rocked a shimmery silver dress that perfectly accentuated her curves. As of the writing of this piece, the picture has garnered close to 10,000 likes.