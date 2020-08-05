YouTuber Jake Paul Becomes The Subject Of An FBI Raid, Guns Seized From His Calabasas Home

On Wednesday morning, YouTuber Jake Paul’s massive Calabasas estate became the subject of an FBI raid after they executed a search warrant, TMZ reported.

The raid is believed to be in connection to Paul’s previous arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Inquisitr previously reported that the influencer had been charged for misdemeanor unlawful assembly and criminal trespassing amid criminal protests in response to George Floyd’s death held at an Arizona mall in May.

He was also accused of participating in looting and vandalism on mall property. Paul later took to his social media accounts to allege he had not actually participated in any looting and was only present to peacefully protest the injustice perpetrated against Floyd.

However, an official spokesperson told TMZ that they were carrying out an investigation in connection to “allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May.”

The article noted that Paul’s previous trespassing charges had been dropped by the City Attorney, but now it appears that was due to the FBI opting to pursue a more “serious investigation” into the 23-year-old.

Aerial footage of the scene was provided by ABC 7 and documented the authorities seizing multiple guns from the Calabasas manor. Video and images embedded at the source show agents walking out of the house holding what looked to be a mixture of rifles and shotguns.

TMZ also reported that a second raid was carried simultaneously at the famous Graffiti Mansion owned by Arman “Armani” Izadi, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It would appear the two raids are “tangentially connected,” noted the source, as Izadi and Paul are supposedly “good buddies,” and were seen together in early July.

“We got video of some people being led out of the mansion in cuffs — hard to tell who they are, but it doesn’t appear like Armani or Jake are among them in this clip,” indicated the report.

In a statement to the publication, Paul’s attorney Richard Schonfeld confirmed intel surrounding the FBI bust carried out at his Los Angeles property.

“We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state. We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation,” said Schonfeld.

It seemed like a large number of federal agents rolled up to Paul’s house with a few armored trucks in tow. Several were even dressed in SWAT and tactical gear.

The article said it looked like there was at least “20 people or so on the ground executing the search warrant.”