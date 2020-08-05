Donald Trump Slams Barack Obama’s Eulogy Of John Lewis As ‘Totally Inappropriate’

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Wednesday, President Donald Trump slammed his predecessor Barack Obama’s eulogy for the late Congressman John Lewis.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump described Obama’s remarks as “terrible” and “totally inappropriate.”

“I thought it was a terrible speech, it was an angry speech, it showed there’s anger there that people don’t see,” Trump said.

“He lost control and he’s been really hit very hard by both sides for that speech.”

Trump added that his administration has “redone 82 percent or something of the Obama things,” pointing out that his predecessor fought to elect former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton four years ago.

“He fought very hard, a lot of people don’t realize that I think — and I said it the other day — he fought just as hard or harder than Hillary so that Hillary won,” the president said.

Addressing the audience at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, Obama discussed Lewis’ role in the civil rights movement, drawing a parallel between protests in the 1960s and today’s Black Lives Matter movement.

Obama also talked about the death of George Floyd, criticizing the Trump administration for deploying federal agents to quell the demonstrations.

In addition, the Democrat accused the Republican Party of trying to suppress the vote ahead of the 2020 elections, noting that Trump and his allies have expressed opposition to mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Critics attacked the remarks as inappropriate and divisive. Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson denounced Obama as a “greasy politician,” accusing him of “desecrating” the funeral. He concluded that Obama spread “partisan talking points” instead of eulogizing his longtime friend.

Along with Obama, former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended the civil rights icon’s funeral, but Trump did not. He held an impromptu press conference, during which he talked to the family of deceased Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Alyssa Pointer-Pool / Getty Images

In an interview earlier this week, Trump appeared to dismiss Lewis’ legacy, refusing to say whether he found the late congressman’s career impressive.

However, the commander-in-chief made sure to point out that Lewis did not attend his inauguration and State of the Union speeches, touting his administration’s alleged accomplishments with regards to the African-American community.

As reported by Vanity Fair, Lewis discussed his decision to skip the inauguration in 2018. In an interview with ABC News, the late congressman cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2016 presidential election, explaining that he wanted to “withdraw from evil.”