MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs & Booty In Tight Fight Gear

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda treated fans to a view of her fit body in two photos for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she showcased her chiseled abs and defined backside in a tight-fitting workout ensemble while announcing a new brand partnership.

The 21-year-old looked stunning in the photos she posted while awaiting her match at Bellator 243 this Saturday. Similar to other recent uploads, she tagged the location as the Mohegan Sun, which is the casino-resort where the event will take place.

For the first photo, Loureda had her dark hair with blond highlights curled and wore a black toque atop her head. The Tae Kwon Do expert had a giant smile across her pretty face, and held her arms up behind her head. She rocked a black ensemble from Gymshark that was adorned with patches from brands. The long-sleeved tight-fitting top was cropped and left Loureda’s sculpted midsection exposed. She had on matching shorts that hugged onto her lower body to showcase her toned legs. The model’s complexion popped against the gray backdrop.

Loureda turned her back to the camera for the second snap. She sported a pair of red MMA gloves, and gestured with her thumbs to show that her last name was written on both the top and shorts. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of her pert derriere.

In the caption, Loureda mentioned her sponsorship deals with Monster Energy Drinks, Vital Performance, and Gymshark. She thanked the brands and included a kiss-face emoji before uploading the images Wednesday afternoon.

Many of the Miami, Florida native’s 247,000 Instagram followers noticed the eye-catching pictures, and nearly 7,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over an hour after they went live. Loureda received almost 100 comments in that short time. Several fighters including Andre Soukhamthath, Pedro Munhoz, and Rachael Ostovich left words of encouragement. The replies were littered with fire and strong emoji, as fans offered support for the Bellator competitor.

“Lessgo Sis…YOU’RE TIME BABY!!” UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez responded.

“After the win couple pizzas and ice cream for the next week,” one fan joked.

“I’m so proud of you,” another wrote while adding several emoji.

“We’re extremely proud to have you on the team. Looking forward to watching you put on an amazing performance,” a Vital Proteins member replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Loureda flaunted her legs and booty in a revealing pink ensemble. She took the photos in her hotel room while quarantining before her match.