Iulia Valentina Wears Plunging Sports Bra & Shorts In Sexy Instagram Post

Iulia Valentina wowed her Instagram followers today with a new post. The stunner gave her fans a nice look at her insanely toned body in an ultra-revealing sports bra, matching it with the tiniest jean shorts.

Iulia rocked a skimpy attire that included a gray sports bra from PrettyLittleThing and shorts. The top that was made of ribbed fabric boasted a plunging neckline that showcased a generous amount of her cleavage. The sleeveless garment also showcased her toned arms. The stretchable band along the base hugged her midriff, highlighting her taut tummy. It also contained the brand’s signature logo.

She paired the clothing with a pair of acid-washed bottoms that seemed to have a tight fit around her slim waist. The length of the piece reached her upper thighs, displaying her lean legs.

Iulia modeled the sexy ensemble indoors. In the first photo, she stood near the door and posed sideways. She leaned on the door frame and looked straight at something that seemingly caught her attention. The sunlight wasn’t so bright, but it illuminated her sun-kissed skin, making it glow.

The second picture showed a closer look at the influencer’s hourglass frame. She stood in front of the camera, tugging at her jeans. Instead of looking straight into the lens, she gazed at a distance with a serious expression on her face. In the third pic, Iulia posed with her body angled to the side with her legs slightly parted. She held onto the door frame with one hand as the photographer took the shot. Her background featured white curtains and an open entryway that led to another room.

Iulia wore her blond locks loose and unstyled, letting her natural curls show. Her long strands hung over her shoulders and down her back. As not to distract her viewers from her outfit, she opted for a jewelry-free look.

In the caption, Iulia dropped a fairy emoji and tagged PrettyLittleThing. Loyal fans dived into the comments section. Many of them showered the stunner with compliments, while some dropped a string of emoji as a form of their admiration. The latest addition to her feed received over 20,300 likes and more than 520 comments to date.

“You are something else. So hot and so beautiful!” a fan commented, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“ANGELS ENVY YOUR BEAUTY!! WOW!!!” gushed another admirer.

“You are slaying it. I have been a follower for years, and I have seen you bloom and bloom into this fine, young woman that you are now,” a third social media user added.