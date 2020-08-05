‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reunites With Rumored New Cast Mate Noella Bergener After COVID-19 Testing

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Noella Bergener underwent testing before posing for a photo together.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has been spending a lot of time with Noella Bergener in recent months and on Wednesday, August 5, after enjoying a fun night in with Noella and several other women, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared a photo of the two of them working with one another at the Orange County Food Bank.

Hours after posting a series of group photos of her girl friends, including Noella, the mother of seven told her fans and followers that she was focused on “actions not words” as she and Noella worked behind the scenes at one of the organizations facilities.

As fans may have noticed, both Braunwyn and Noella were confirmed to have undergone COVID-19 testing earlier this week as producers of the Bravo reality series attempted to wrap up production on the upcoming episodes of Season 15.

“Our friend at #FacesByBravo spotted that both [Braunwyn Windham-Burke] and possible newbie [Noella Bergener] underwent testing for COVID-19. With [Shannon Beador] testing negative it looks like the ladies are gearing up to film the last section of taping for Season 15!” a RHOC fan page reported on Instagram on August 5.

Along with the fan page’s post, they included a series of photos, which featured the same red-headed woman swabbing the mouths of Noella and one of Braunwyn’s sons, and revealed that both Braunwyn and Noella had posted videos of their at-home tests on their Instagram Stories.

In one of Braunwyn’s Stories on Wednesday, she was seen revealing that she and Noella had packed a whopping 1,680 boxes of food for those in need.

“How many boxes we made today!!” she wrote in the caption of her pic.

Although Noella has not yet been confirmed as a new cast member of the show, she has been spending tons of time with Braunwyn in recent weeks and has shared plenty of photos of the two of them on her page. Also on her social media account, Noella confirmed she also has ties to former cast member Vicki Gunvalson when she shared a photo of the two of them in February of this year.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke attends the opening night of BravoCon. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors regarding the potential addition of Noella to the Real Housewives franchise first began swirling months ago after Braunwyn posted a photo of the two of them enjoying a lunch date at the Farmhouse restaurant at Roger’s Gardens in Corona Del Mar, California.

As fans may have seen, Noella teased her possible Season 15 role after the outing by telling her Instagram followers to “stay tuned.”