Emma Hernan Sizzles In Tiny Dark Bikini: ‘I Just Realized It’s August’

Emma Hernan showed off her bikini body while lamenting that summer is nearly over in a series of three sexy photos on Instagram earlier today. Her followers appeared to appreciate both the look and the sentiment.

In every picture, Emma wore a tiny dark bikini. The top featured a deep V that showcased her ample cleavage, and the straps also wrapped around her torso, highlighting her small waist and toned figure. The matching bottoms dip low in the front, emphasizing her flat stomach. Their rise over her hips showed off her curves. The model’s skin appeared to glow in the bright sunlight as she posed in front of green shrubbery and part of a gray mailbox for the first image.

Emma wore her golden blond hair in open curls that fell over her shoulders from a messy part. She accessorized with an intricate white statement necklace that hung around her neck and ended just above her cleavage. It appeared as if her long fingernails remained nude, and she wore a pair of geometric light earrings. Emma’s full lips and big eyes also popped in the shimmering light. The second picture featured her in the shade of a large tree with shrubs behind her, and she looked off to the side while holding onto a bit of her hair. The third shot saw Emma return to the sun, and she closed her eyes.

The model’s followers shared some love on the series of pictures that celebrated summer. At least 6,600 hit the “like” button, and nearly 300 took the time to compose a reply for Emma. Many used the flame emoji to indicate that they thought she looked hot in the photos.

“Sad to say Summer flies by!! Oh, and you are beautiful!” wrote one happy follower, and Emma replied with three red hearts.

“You are really adorable, ma’am. Especially you have gorgeous eyes. Take care. Stay healthy and safe, ma’am,” a second fan replied along with a thumbs-up emoji.

“You look amazing! Have you checked the mailbox? Maybe it’s in there,” teased a third funny Instagrammer who included a laughing crying smiley.

“I would imagine anybody that gets to spend time with you the time would fly by. Absolute perfection,” a fourth devotee declared.

Emma has seemed to enjoy this summer while also keeping her fans engaged by sharing several posts featuring her wearing different swimwear. The Inquisitr previously reported that she thrilled them with a shot of herself wearing a tiger-print bikini with strappy white sandals.