Brennah Black Puts On A Busty Show In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini: ‘You Are Energy’

Brennah Black put on a busty show in a racy outfit for her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday afternoon. The stunning model wowed her loyal fans as she showcased her curves. In the caption of the post, she insisted that everyone was energy.

In the sexy shot, Brennah looked hotter than ever as she sported a tiny snakeskin-print string bikini. The skimpy top fastened behind her neck and around her back with thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut that flashed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist while emphasizing her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap.

Brennah posed with her body between two tree trunks. She rested both of her arms on the trees at her sides and twisted her torso to show off her chest. She arched her back and pushed her booty out while she tilted her head towards the ground and wore a flirty smile on her face. In the background, a sunlit blue sky could be seen peeking out from behind green foliage.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over one shoulder.

Brennah’s 590,000-plus followers immediately began to show their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 1,500 times within the first 45 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also took to the comments section to leave over 120 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Your body is perfect like your smile,” one follower declared.

“One of the finest girls I’ve ever seen,” another gushed.

“You are beautiful, you have legs that never end, congratulations,” a third social media user wrote.

“And just like that, Wednesday became way better,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to have any issues when it comes to showing some skin in her racy online photos. She’s been known to rock tiny tops, sexy bathing suits, and scanty lingerie on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a see-through black netted bodysuit with an open back. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 16,000 likes and over 600 comments.