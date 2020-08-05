Alyssa Milano ‘So Excited’ As She Confirms ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Reboot With TV Dad Tony Danza

The Micelli will return to TV 30 years after the original sitcom ended.

Alyssa Milano says she is “so excited” to step back into Samantha Micelli’s shoes. The 47-year-old actress announced news of a reboot of her 1980s sitcom Who’s the Boss? with her Instagram fans.

Milano shared a throwback photo from the Emmy-winning comedy to her social media page. In the pic, she is hamming it up with her TV dad, Tony Danza, in a classic scene from the sitcom, which aired on ABC from 1984 to 1992.

In the caption to the photo, Milano wrote that she has wanted to tell fans that Who’s the Boss? is coming back for “so long.” The actress added that the time is “right” to revisit the characters from the show and see where they are nearly 30 years after the original series ended.

In comments to the post, Danza posted heart emoji to which Milano replied, “[Tony Danza] love you!”

“Wow, congrats!!!!” added fellow former child star, Wonder Years alum Danica McKellar.

“OOOOH M’GOD. This is one of the few good things to come out of 2020,” another commenter wrote of the reboot news.

“I think you just broke the internet,” another told the Who’s the Boss? star.

Danza also shared a sweet throwback on Twitter, seen here, with the caption, “Excited to bring The Micelli family back to television!”

The popular sitcom also stared Judith Light, Danny Pintauro, and Katherine Helmond. Sadly, Helmond, who played Milano’s grandmother on Who’s the Boss?, passed away in 2019.

The sequel series will be shopped to networks and streaming services by Sony, according to TV Line. Based on the success of the reboots of other ABC comedies such as Roseanne/The Conners and Fuller House, the revival should have no problem finding a home.

The Who’s the Boss? reboot will take place 30 years after the original series. It will focus on Milano’s Samantha character as a 40-something single mom living in the same Fairfield Conneticuit house the characters lived in more than three decades ago when they first moved in with wealthy advertising exec Angela Bower.

A synopsis teases that the revival “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”

Light and Pintauro reportedly aren’t attached to the revival project yet, but they are “supportive” of the new show, an insider said.

Fans of the original Who’s the Boss? may recall that in the final season, Danza’s Tony and Light’s Angela fell in love but did not marry, and their relationship was left on an unclear note. Milano’s Samantha married her college boyfriend Hank (Curnal Achilles Aulisio), but clearly her single mom status in 2020 means things didn’t end well.