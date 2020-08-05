Instagram Model Paige Spiranac Shows Off Cleavage While Hitting A Golf Shot For Latest Update

Instagram model Paige Spiranac showed off her athletic figure while working on her golf game for her latest upload. For the post, she added a photo and a video where she wore a revealing tight top that accentuated her assets along with a short skirt.

The 27-year-old has gained a large online following thanks to her stunning looks and skills, and in this update she showed off both. Spiranac shared a snap that put her curves on display, and a clip that showcased her swing.

The golfer was shot on a driving range, and wore her long blond hair tied up. Spiranac rocked a gray halter top that had criss-cross straps which helped embellish her killer cleavage. She also sported a small white skirt with a mesh front, a glove on her left hand, and a pair of white and pink Nike sneakers.

In the first slide, the model was photographed from the thighs up. Spiranac looked off-camera while she leaned on a Mizuno driver with her left arm while supporting it using her right hand. Fans caught a glimpse of her toned stomach and legs in the sunny pic.

Spiranac was filmed hitting a practice drive in the same outfit for the next slide. She approached the platform and bent over while adjusting her feet. This angle gave viewers a shot of her sculpted legs and curvy figure. The social media influencer adjusted her stance several times while eyeing her target. Traffic was seen passing in the background, but this did not break her concentration, and she held her back swing while admiring her shot. The clip ended with her smiling into the camera.

For the caption, Spiranac mentioned the importance of getting fitted for customized clubs. She uploaded the footage Wednesday afternoon for her 2.8 million Instagram followers. Many of them flocked to the update, as more than 65,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over three hours after it went online. The San Diego State product had nearly 900 comments in that short time. Her replies were flooded with compliments and questions.

“If I got fit this last winter and I have greatly improved my swing, should I do something about getting fit again this next winter?” one follower asked.

“Love this outfit!!!!!” an Instagram user wrote.

“Keep doing your stuff! What’s your handicap these days?” another responded.

“Is there any machine to measure the amount of how hard you hit the golf ball?” one fan inquired.

As covered by The Inquisitr, back in June Spiranac flaunted her curves in a tight dress adorned with sunflowers.