Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Rocks A Cropped Blouse For ‘Picnic Day’

Anna Nystrom showed off her killer figure in an all-white outfit on Instagram. The August 5 photo captured Anna as she posed outside, where she looked to be ready for a day of fun.

Anna appeared in the center of the frame, and in the caption, she shared with fans that she was ready for a picnic. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Sweden, where many of her recent photos have been taken.

It looked like a perfect day with sunlight spilling over the stone wall at her back. Plenty of tall trees and greenery surrounded the area, and she looked to be standing under a rustic overpass.

Anna focused her attention in front of her as she held a picnic basket on one arm and used the opposite hand to grab the bottom of her curls. She flaunted her incredible curves in an all-white outfit that was composed of two pieces.

On her upper-half, the model wore a tight blouse that buttoned down the middle and had the first few buttons undone. The bottom of the garment was cropped and allowed the model to tease her fans by showing off a peek of her sculpted abs.

She wore a pair of linen pants on her lower-half that boasted a high waistband that stretched over her navel while accentuating her tiny midsection and waist. The body of the garment was loose on her legs, and the piece was cropped near her ankles, which gave her look a summer feel. She rocked a pair of quilted slides and put her bright white pedicure on display.

She styled her long blond locks with a middle part and added some loose waves to the body of her mane.

Anna wore a dainty necklace on her collar, and she held a pair of black sunglasses in one hand, and the Swedish hottie sported a slight smile on her face.

The photo has captured the attention of her audience. More than 27,000 have double-tapped the shot, and 245 left compliments for the blond babe. Some complimented her fit figure while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” one follower commented with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Anna is go for a picnic with you anytime,” a second fan pointed out.

“Youu look so cute and beautiful…” one more exclaimed.

“I love you so much Anna, my favorite,” a fourth chimed in.