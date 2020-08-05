Michelle Lewin Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs & Flawless Figure In Black Panties & Sports Bra

Venezuelan fitness expert Michelle Lewin took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning video with her millions of followers. She may have been searching for some motivation in her lengthy caption, but people certainly could not tell she had been slacking on her exercise routines given the various views of her jaw-dropping physique that she incorporated into this clip.

The video showed Lewin in her bathroom and she taped this update herself. She had on a tiny pair of black panties that sat extremely low on her hips and she wore a gray-and-black sports bra on top. She had her tresses parted on the side and she swept her locks across her back and they rested over one shoulder. She appears to be in a significant transition stage with her hair, letting her dark brunette natural color grow out while leaving the ends blond as people are accustomed to seeing on her.

Lewin initially cocked one hip slightly and her muscular, trim legs looked phenomenal. Her rock-hard abs were on full display and a hint of her cleavage was visible as well. She toyed with her hair as she recorded, and she posed in a variety of positions to showcase the curves of her pert derriere and her overall impressive physique.

“You look amazing, as always,” someone commented.

In her caption, Lewin wrote about how difficult it can be to find the motivation to workout in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She included some advice and insight, as she often does, and it looked like what she shared really resonated with her fans.

It took less than 24 hours for Lewin’s video to be viewed more than 1 million times. More than 2,000 comments poured in from her 13.6 million followers and these were a mix of Spanish, English, and emoji-based notes.

“Killer body,” one commenter declared.

“Goals!!! Thanks for your motivation,” another person said.

This is not the first time that Lewin has shared thoughts with her fans about the ongoing quarantine and challenging isolation. Another recent post featured the 34-year-old Venezuelan beauty flaunting her muscular physique in a white bikini as she acknowledged that the situation had gone on longer than she had anticipated.

In this case, Lewin encouraged people to take advantage of some of the workout plans she had created to kickstart their fitness efforts. These routines clearly work for her and those who follow her page know that she knows what she is doing.

“Beautiful as always a great motivator,” someone else praised.

It appeared that Lewin’s message was heard loud and clear by her millions of followers, as it appeared to give quite a few just the kick they needed to work on shaping up again.