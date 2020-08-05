President Trump’s Campaign Sues Nevada Over Expanding Voting By Mail

Trump had threatened the lawsuit days earlier.

President Donald Trump’s campaign sued Nevada over the state’s recent legislative action that would expand voting by mail to every voter, Reuters reported. Just a few days ago, Trump had threatened such a lawsuit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, over the weekend Nevada’s legislature passed an 11th-hour bill that would require that every voter in the state be sent a ballot that they could mail in; the legislation was later signed by Governor Stephen Sisolak, a Democrat.

Election officials in several states have been keen to see the voting-by-mail process expanded, giving voters an option that doesn’t involve them crowding into polling stations on Election Day and possibly spreading or contracting the coronavirus.

Trump, however, has steadfastly opposed expanding voting by mail, saying, without evidence, that it will lead to a fraudulent election. Indeed, on Sunday night, following Nevada’s vote, Trump called the decision a “coup” and obliquely threatened legal action.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!”

It turns out that it wasn’t a hollow threat: in a lawsuit filed in federal court, Trump’s team claims that Nevada’s expansion of voting by mail is unconstitutional because it effectively effectively extends the date of the election beyond November 3, by mandating that ballots received up to three days afterward should be counted, even if they lack a postmark.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Further, the suit alleges that the process will result in “inevitable” voter fraud, backing a claim — that voting by mail would lead to a fraudulent election — that Trump has himself made.

“Major or hasty changes confuse voters, undermine confidence in the electoral process, and create incentive to remain away from the polls,” the suit reads in part, per The Nevada Independent.

Another contention in the suit is that sections of the bill also make provisions for in-person voting that seem to benefit Nevada’s two most populous counties, Clark and Washoe. In those jurisdictions, there is one polling place for every 10,000-12,000 voters, while in some rural counties, there is only one polling place for as many as 38,000 voters.

In the lawsuit, Trump’s lawyers are asking a judge to stop the implementation of the bill.

One Nevada politician — former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid — suggested that Trump’s opposition to the bill is a sign that he (Trump) is afraid he’ll lose the state in November.