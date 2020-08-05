Tahlia Hall Stuns In A Pair Of Sporty Black Panties & A White Crop Top

Tahlia Hall returned to her Instagram account to share a stunning new pic with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin as she flashed her petite figure and told her followers in the caption of the post that it was her nap time.

In the sexy shot, Tahlia looked smoking hot as she rocked a pair of sporty black panties. The undergarment was cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. It also gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs as well.

She paired the lingerie with a white crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and hugged her ample bust as it emphasized her flat tummy and toned abs as well.

Tahlia laid in bed for the snap. She had her back arched as she rested on top of some fluffy white and purple throw pillows. She had one hand placed next to her on the cushion and the other on top of her head. She tilted her head to the side and wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a illuminated lamp could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in loose, straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Tahlia currently boasts more than 527,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of whom didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first seven hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 messages during that time.

“Can I join you in a nap,” one follower stated, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“You’re amasing [sic] sweet babe,” another wrote.

“Awh your absolutely gorgeous honey,” a third comment read.

“This photo is hotter than anything on the web right now. You are fire my girl,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model’s supporters have become accustomed to seeing her showcase her sexy curves in racy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting scanty bathing suits, revealing lingerie, and tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a blue bathing suit that clung to her hourglass figure while she soaked up some sun. To date, that post has racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 270 comments.