Tess Holliday Looks Glammed-Up In Sports Bra & Shorts

Model Tess Holliday took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The successful businesswoman is an ambassador for sportswear brand Fabletics and showed off what she’s been wearing from their collection.

The 35-year-old stunned in a cherry red sports bra that featured black detailing going across the bottom. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. Holliday paired the ensemble with high-waisted blue shorts that fell above her knees and showed off the many tattoos inked on her legs. She completed the outfit with Nike lace-up sneakers the showcased the brand’s initial on the side. Holliday styled half her dark curly hair in a high ponytail and left the rest down. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and didn’t appear to be wearing any visible jewelry.

The Not So Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In author treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Holliday covered herself up in a red jacket, which she left to hang off her left shoulder. She stood in front of a plain blue wall and was snapped side-on from a lower angle. Holliday looked down at the camera lens with a fierce expression and pushed one leg forward and rested it on tiptoes.

In the next slide, she faced her body toward the camera and placed both hands on her hips. Holliday sported a mouth-open expression and put her other leg on tiptoes.

In the tags, she credited Fabletics for her attire and her makeup artist Ivan Núñez for helping her look glammed-up.

Holliday geotagged her upload with Melrose Avenue, letting fans know where these snapshots took place.

In the span of 40 minutes, her post racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 265 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Wow! You are a queen,” one user wrote.

“You look fantastic, but you already knew that,” another person shared.

“I wasn’t ready for this serve, omfgggg,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“The sheer amount of inspiration you put out there in the universe is simply amazing,” a fourth admirer commented.

Holliday is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a blue crop top paired with a high-waisted white skort. Holliday rocked the ensemble with colorful lace-up sneakers and sported her dark curly hair in a high ponytail.