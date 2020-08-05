Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Her Gorgeous Figure In Skimpy Tan Bikini While Having A ‘Dreamy Morning’

Alessandra Ambrosio is soaking up the sun and showing off her flawless physique in new images shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 5. The gorgeous supermodel left social media users drooling as she shared a series of “dreamy” snaps that did more than showcase her tan two-piece ensemble.

In the tantalizing first image, Alessandra can be seen intensely gazing at the camera with her lips slightly parted. The famous brunette looked as if she had just spent her day lounging around the swimming pool as she wore her wavy hair down.

The swimwear was the main star of the show as she stunned in a tan two-piece bikini. The top featured a low neckline that showcased the former lingerie model’s amble cleavage. However, the piece looked to give her adequate support. The top appeared to be held up by thin straps that wrapped around her toned torso and over her shoulders. Her killer abs were slightly hidden behind a pale yellow shirt that hung loosely around her arms. She completed the look by accessorizing with a simple gold necklace.

However, Alessandra wasn’t done teasing the internet just yet. In her second snap, she gently rested her head on her arm which she pressed up against a window. She looked directly at the camera as she gave a seductive grin. Her bikini bottoms were visible in this shot and matched her top. The front of her bottoms clung low, and the side featured the same strap and bead design found on the top of her bikini. She further accessorized the look with a thin gold bracelet.

The third photo was the same as the first, although this featured a different pose from the model. She appeared to be leaning against a beam as she crossed her arms, which only extenuated her cleavage.

Her more than 10.2 million followers couldn’t help but fawn over the latest update. The post received over 75,000 likes and upwards of 300 comments in less than 3 hours. Many of her followers couldn’t help but share their praise for the model’s beautiful pictures.

“Waking up to a bright and sunny day,” one follower wrote.

“Dreamy.” Another admirer simply said.

“Most amazing woman,” a third commented.

Alessandra is no stranger to the admiration of her adoring fans as she regularly shares photos that feature her smoking-hot physique in a two-piece ensemble. The Brazilian-born beauty recently showed off her modeling skills by posing in a tiny green bikini while taking a dip in the pool.