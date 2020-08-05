Yanet Garcia Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tight Grey Leggings

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram to share another hot photo that highlighted one of her most notable features. The August 5 shot captured Yanet clad in a grey workout-inspired ensemble that hugged her in all the right ways.

The image showed Garcia posed in the center of the frame where she faced her backside toward the camera and looked over her shoulder with her lips pursed. The model posed on a light wood floor that appeared to be in a kitchen. The cabinets that made up the back wall boasted a bright color and had silver fixtures. A portion of an oven was able to be seen in the corner, and a few other appliances sat on the countertop.

The photo was cropped at Yanet’s knees, but it still gave her 13.4 million-plus fans an incredible view of the rest of her figure. She opted for a casual look that included a grey hoodie. The garment was loose on her figure and appeared to be constructed of cotton fabric. She tugged at the front of her shirt with both hands, and the back was worn a few inches above her derriere. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” rocked a pair of leggings to match on her lower half, and the garment was skintight on her figure. The piece had a high waistline that featured a vertical fabric, and the tight fit allowed her to showed off her pert derriere and shapely thighs.

Yanet wore her hair messily over her forehead and covered her eyes with her long tresses. The back of her mane was slightly waved, and it fell over her shoulders and on the hood on her back. In the caption of the update, she kept things simple and wished her fans a good morning while adding a single sun emoji to the end of her comment.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on Yanet’s page for a few minutes, but it’s earned her rave reviews. More than 146,000 fans have double-tapped the image to express their pleasure while 900-plus flocked to the comments section. Some social media users raved over Garcia’s fit body while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“How’s that possible. You got the best booty on the planet mamacita,” one follower gushed alongside a series of heart and flame emoji.

“Your body shape is gorgeous,” a second social media user added.

“I like you girl. Where is your boyfriend? He is a lucky guy if u ask me,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“My jaw needs to be picked up off the floor,” one more exclaimed.