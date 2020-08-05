Rita Ora Flaunts Amazing Body In Gold Bikini & Gets A Little Wet

Rita Ora basked in the sun on the edge of a pool.

British songstress Rita Ora gave fans more than a peek at her fit physique while soaking up some rays during her Ibiza getaway. According to the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old “Let You Love Me” hitmaker has been vacationing on the Spanish island. In a set of three photos that were snapped during her trip, she was pictured showing off her holiday style in a string bikini with a dazzling metallic finish.

Rita’s barely-there bathing suit was crafted out of a stretchy gold knit fabric. The garment’s triangle cups were topped with glittery ring accents that were also attached to its thin halter ties. The tiny cups didn’t provide a lot of coverage, and they were pulled wide apart to showcase Rita’s tan decolletage and perky cleavage. The top was also riding up to tease a glimpse of underboob.

The singer’s bottoms also boasted ring-shaped hardware on both sides of the garment’s front panel. The waistline fell extremely low on Rita’s lower abdomen. Due to the piece’s small size and the positioning of her body, most of the fabric was hidden from view. The bottoms’ string ties were twisted and secured in bows.

Rita also wore a number of gold accessories, including a pair of chunky hoop earrings, a bangle bracelet, and an array of stacked pendant necklaces. Her blond hair was curly, and she wore it partially pulled back.

Rita’s pictures were all snapped from a low angle with the camera pointing up at her. She was sitting on a white towel that had been placed on the rocky edge of a pool or hot tub. Her legs were partially submerged in the water, and glistening droplets could be seen on her exposed knees, thighs, and upper calves. Her taut stomach also looked a bit wet, and all of her skin was glowing underneath the bright sunlight.

Rita was photographed giving the camera a small seductive smile. As she gazed down, a few wavy locks of hair fell over one eye. In her third photo, she appeared to laugh as she turned her head to her right. The backdrop of her smoking-hot shots was a verdant tropical forest and a sapphire blue sky with scattered white clouds.

The musician’s vacation photos rapidly racked up likes and comments.

“You are so stunning,” read one response to her post.

“I’m in love,” another admirer declared.

“Breaking the internet,” a third person remarked.

There was also some speculation about the meaning of the singer’s caption.

“Before the ora hits?? Imagine this is some kind of way of saying new music or a new project,”one fan suggested.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Rita showed even more skin in a set of photos that found her sunbathing totally topless.