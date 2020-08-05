Iulia Valentina Rocks A Scanty White Bikini In Latest Instagram Update

Iulia Valentina took to her Instagram page on August 4 and uploaded a new sizzling update that made her fans go crazy. The Romanian model posed outdoors in a skimpy bikini set that showcased her enviable figure.

Iulia is used to showing skin on social media, and her newest share was no different. In the first snap, she was photographed sitting on a chair with her back away from the backrest. From her background, it seemed like she was at the balcony of a resort. The angle displayed a closer look at her ample assets and flat stomach. The stunner placed both of her hands on the armrest as she leaned forward with closed eyes.

In the second pic, the hottie leaned backward and angled her hip to the side. She bent one of her knees and straightened one leg as she raised both arms. She placed her hands on the back of her head and gazed at the camera lens with a sultry expression on her face.

A swipe to the right showed a short clip of the ocean coming up to shore. Iulia zoomed in on the waves as the video ended. The last photo on the series showed several shells placed on the table.

In the image, Iulia wore a white two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted fully-lined cups that were cut so small that it barely contained her shapely chest. The swimwear boasted tiny straps that went over her neck with another pair of strings that wrapped around her back. A titillating view of her cleavage was seen, thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that seemed to fit her perfectly. The waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her slim waist and curvy hips. A butterfly tattoo could be seen on her right hip, along the tan line.

Iulia styled her long, blond hair into a ponytail with braids. Her locks hung over one shoulder, reaching her thigh. She accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and nothing else.

Iulia shared that her barely-there ensemble was from PrettyLittleThing. The latest social media share was a big hit with her eager fans. As of this writing, the post earned more than 64,400 likes and over 840 comments. Followers and fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages. A lot of her admirers told her she looked insanely hot.

“Omg! Wow! What a beautiful and sexy body,” one of her followers wrote.

“You took my breath away. Your beauty made me speechless,” gushed another fan, adding a red rose emoji at the end of the comment.