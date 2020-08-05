Morgan Ketzner Flashes Her Tanned & Toned Tummy In A Knotted White Top

Morgan Ketzner returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a sexy new update with her loyal fans. The model showed off her petite figure while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sultry shot, Morgan looked drop dead gorgeous as she posed in a white knotted t-shirt with the word “Fashion” printed on it in navy blue. The garment boasted short sleeves that flashed her trim arms, and was pulled up to expose her tanned skin, flat tummy, and toned abs.

She teamed the top with a light-colored denim skirt, which wrapped around her tiny waist tightly and hugged her curvy hips just right.

Morgan stood in front of some beige siding for the pic. She had her body turned to the side slightly and arched her back just a bit. One of her hands rested at her side as the other came up to run her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head to the side and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

She had her long, blond hair parted down the center. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Morgan has amassed a following of over 491,000 fans on the social media app. Many of those supporters wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,500 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section in order to share over 180 remarks about the pic during that time.

“All natural beauty,” one follower declared.

“Sweet girl every day,” another quipped.

“My queen is absolutely beautiful gorgeous stunning you’re my #1 in the world in the universe you’ll always be my one and only you’re my princess my angel my world my baby,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous beauty babe,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to mind showing some skin in her online pics. She’s become known for sporting skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and sexy lingerie on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently piqued the attention of her followers when she went scantily clad in nothing but a pair of mint green panties and a tiny white crop top while she posed in front of the mirror. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 6,200 likes and over 270 comments to date.