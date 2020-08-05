‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Makes A Big Announcement: ‘One More DeBoer!’ Is On The Way

The Teen Mom family is about to expand by one more as Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer just revealed they are expecting another child. Both reality television stars gave fans the scoop about the exciting development on Wednesday via their Instagram pages and everybody immediately went wild.

The photo that the two each shared showed some of the wood in the interior of the home they have been building together. They had penned the names of everybody in the family on the wood, but this is where they added a surprise for their supporters.

They wrote their own names, along with her daughter Aubree and the two children that they have together, Watson and Layne. At the bottom, they also included simply “Baby.” In the caption, Chelsea said that the new addition would be arriving in early 2021.

“The Grand Finale! (We Think) Baby #4,” Cole’s caption declared in his Instagram post.

The followers for each of the stars immediately embraced this fun surprise. More than 375,000 of her 5.7 million fans liked Chelsea’s pregnancy announcement in just one hour. Almost 10,000 congratulatory notes poured in on her page, and the response to his matching revelation was significant as well.

“Yes! We needed this news. You guys make the cutest babies,” one person commented.

Chelsea’s hunky husband has 2 million Instagram followers. Nearly 140,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments piled up on his baby reveal during the initial hour that it was live.

“O.M.GEEEE this literally excites me beyond belief!” a fan wrote in response to his news.

Apparently, at least a few people were a little slow to piece together the details on this exciting development. Even if it took a minute or a little extra explanation for some, everybody seemed overjoyed by Chelsea’s expansion declaration.

“Omg I was sooo slow on this it wasn’t until I read the caption that I was like OMG WAIT!! congratulations Chelsea!!!” a thrilled follower shared.

Fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry just navigated her fourth pregnancy as well. According to E! News, Kailyn welcomed her fourth son on July 30. She has not revealed his name yet, nor does it appear that she has publicly shared any pictures of her new addition.

Chelsea and Cole’s message clearly brightened up the day of many long-time Teen Mom 2 supporters. Everybody will be anxious for additional updates throughout the rest of this pregnancy, that much is certain. People adore the couple along with Aubree, Watson, and Layne, and they’ll be excitedly waiting to see one more join the DeBoer crew.