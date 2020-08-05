Kara Del Toro Looks Smoking Hot In A Low-Cut Tank Top & High-Rise Jeans

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling triple update in which she rocked a casual yet sexy ensemble. The outfit was from the online retailer Revolve, and Kara made sure to tag their Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The top Kara wore had a v-neck neckline that dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. It featured delicate floral embellishments along the neckline as well as trailing down underneath her breasts on either side of the garment. Thick straps were knotted over her shoulders, and the white hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. The bodice of the shirt had seams that gave it a corset-like vibe, and accentuating her slim waist.

Kara paired the feminine piece with high-waisted jeans in a light wash. The pants had vertical seams all down the front and legs, accentuating Kara’s long, lean stems. In the first snap, she posed on a black metal bench outdoors. A large green plant was visible in front of a nearby shop window, and Kara had her legs spread as she gazed off into the distance.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and she added a few accessories to finish off her look. A pair of round sunglasses sat perched atop her nose, and she layered two different delicate choker necklaces for an eye-catching look. She also had a unique ring on one finger, which was visible as she rested her forearm on her inner thigh.

Kara switched up her expression for the second shot, staring directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive look. For the third and final snap, she had both arms raised as her fingers were tangled in her tousled locks. She showed a hint of her footwear in that picture as well, and the stunner wore brown slide-on shoes with chunky heels.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 7,100 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 73 comments from her eager fans.

“Stunning as always,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” another follower added.

“I want this top,” a third fan remarked, loving Kara’s style.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara stunned her audience with another smoking-hot update. She rocked a scandalously skimpy yellow crop top that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, as well as a pair of matching figure-hugging pants. She flaunted her curves in a steamy trio of shots that had her fans racing to leave a comment.