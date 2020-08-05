Ariana Grande Rocks A Green Bikini In Rare Instagram Post

Ariana Grande delighted her massive fan base of 196 million on Instagram with a series of sizzling snaps, including a few that saw her in a bikini. The photos were added to her feed on Wednesday afternoon and proved to be the perfect mid-week treat for her captivated audience.

According to The Daily Mail, the shots were snapped in Utah at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point — one of Kylie Jenner’s favorite retreats. The songstress enjoyed the trip with her beau, Dalton Gomez, by her side. The first image in the set featured a mountain range and a sky in the evening while the second offered a view of a little chipmunk. Grande gave fans a peek of a set of stairs in image number three and showed off her footwear game in shot four as she rocked a pair of Burberry shoes.

The middle of the deck captured the singer in a skimpy bikini. The first upload appeared to be snapped selfie-style and captured Grande outside beneath a bright blue sky. She tilted her head back and smiled as she gazed up toward the sky. Grande opted for a tiny swimsuit that boasted a bright green hue. The piece had textured fabric and tiny triangular cups that flaunted her bronzed cleavage and bare collar and the suit secured around Grande’s neck in a halter-style. The singer wore her brunette tresses down and they tumbled at her back.

The next image in the set was snapped below her chest and offered a glimpse of a few tattoos on her arms and rib. The photo also offered a generous view of cleavage while her ear piercings were also on display.

One of the later shots in the series captured Grande with her beau while the last post featured a seconds-long clip that showed her feet swaying. An earlier shot showed her rocking a mask and her signature cat-eye eyeliner.

It comes as no surprise that the photo has accrued plenty of attention from Grande’s legion of fans. More than 1.4 million have double-tapped the photo while an additional 27,000 fans left compliments. Several social media users thanked Grande for sharing the photos while a few more raved over her body.

“BIKINI? OMG THIS IS NOT ARIANAA OMG, stunning girrrrrrrl,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Excuse me um… I love you. you are perfect,” another social media user complimented.

“I LOVE U BELLISSIMA u are so gorgeous!!” a third fan wrote with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Body goals!” a fourth exclaimed.