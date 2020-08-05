Luciana Del Mar Exposes Her Chest In A Colorful Bathing Suit With A Plunging Neckline

Luciana Del Mar took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share another steamy snap with her adoring fans. The model flashed her fit figure while revealing in the caption of the post that there was no stopping her.

In the racy pic, Luciana looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy one-piece bathing suit. The garment featured a funky red, pink, blue, green, and purple color pattern. The suit also included thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The swimwear wrapped tightly around her petite waist and appeared to be cut high on her curvy hips. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Some of her arm tattoos were also visible in the outfit.

Luciana posed in front of a swimming pool for the shot. She had her back arched and one arm extended out, as she seemed to snap the photo herself. Her other hand came up to play with her hair while she tilted her head to the side and wore a seductive expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, a pair of outdoor lounge chairs were visible as the sun beamed down on some green foliage. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Luciana has accumulated more than 917,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those admirers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times in just under 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 440 messages during that time.

“Wow such a beautiful picture. That outfit looks so so amazing on you Luchi,” one followr stated.

“Beautiful as always,” another wrote.

“Wow, you are gorgeous!” a third comment read.

“Were the stars similar to your eyes? Or your eyes are the stars themselves,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her flawless physique in racy ensembles for her photos. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she strutted her stuff on the beach wearing a strapless green and gray thong bikini. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s been viewed more than 132,000 times and garnered over 270 comments.