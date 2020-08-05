Kate Bock Flaunts Round Booty In White Thong & Cozy Cropped Sweatshirt On Instagram

Kate Bock showed fans how she spent her morning on Wednesday with a sultry new Instagram post. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a cozy yet revealing outfit that did nothing but favors for her toned backside. In the caption, she revealed that it was a “messy” type of morning.

Kate’s look included a light gray hoodie that hung loosely over her lean body. The oversized fabric was cropped to leave her flat, toned tummy on show.

On the bottom, Kate wore an all-white U-shaped thong that did little to cover her lower body. The front of the bikini remained low on the babe’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts completely exposed the model’s lean legs and rounded booty.

Kate finished off the outfit with some small gold hoop earrings and a white coffee mug in her hand. She styled her hair in a “messy top knot,” as she called it in her caption, with a few strands left out to frame her face. The casually sexy look certainly drove fans wild.

The image showed Kate posing in her kitchen in The Hamptons, according to the post’s geotag. She stood in front of a stainless steel countertop and sink with a stove behind her. Tubs of cooking utensils lined the walls beneath a large uncovered window. Outside, green trees could be seen, and natural light poured through the glass. The rays cast a bright glow around Kate, who looked ready to start her day.

Kate faced the window and held her coffee mug in front of her face. She arched her back and stuck her booty out, which emphasized her figure. She looked over her shoulder with a straight, sleepy face.

The post received more than 13,000 likes and just over 130 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a huge success with Kate’s fans. Many of the babe’s followers showered her with love in the comments section.

“Holy hotness…this rivals the SI COVER,” journalist Catt Sadler said.

“You’re still beautiful, even while roughing it,” another user added.

“You look amazing,” a third follower wrote.

Kate’s fans always love to see her natural beauty shine, whether it be in photos at home or Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoots. Earlier this week, she shared another Hamptons shot of herself in a tiny black bikini as she stretched out in the morning.