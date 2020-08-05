Ramona Singer Calls Out ‘Divas’ Luann de Lesseps And Sonja Morgan For Late Arrivals To ‘RHONY’ Reunion

Ramona Singer is upset that her cast mates kept her waiting.

Ramona Singer started off her morning on the right foot as she arrived to the taping of the Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 reunion and got glammed up by her team. Unfortunately, things ultimately took a turn for the worse as Ramona learned that not everyone had arrived to set in a timely manner.

“It’s early in the morning and I’m getting glammed up. I normally don’t have puffy eyes but this is just to make sure I have completely beautiful eyes. I can’t believe we’re finally doing a live reunion,” Ramona told her fans and followers on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 5, as she posed in a makeup chair with pads underneath her eyes.

Then, after teasing her online audience of her reunion look, which included very long hair and picture perfect makeup, Ramona returned to her Stories page to reveal that both Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan were an hour late to the taping.

“I’m here at the studio waiting to film but guess what? Guess who’s an hour late? Sonja Morgan and Luann,” Ramona shared.

According to Ramona, Luann and Sonja’s late arrivals to the event showed a blatant sign of disrespect for those working on the show, who were forced to undergo a number of new procedures to ensure that the entire cast and crew would be safe from illness throughout the taping.

“This is so disrespectful. The fact that we can do a reunion in person was so incredible. They have such great staff here. [You’re] holding us up by a whole entire hour,” Ramona ranted.

Then, in her final Instagram Stories message, Ramona shared a statement directly with Luann and Sonja, telling the ladies that if she can get herself out of bed and to set on time, they should be able to do the same.

“I’m so upset with them,” Ramona added to her audience.

Andy Cohen first revealed that Ramona and her co-stars would be filming an in-person reunion days ago on his radio show after a number of shows, including Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, were forced to shoot their reunions virtually.

Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer attend the Zang Toi fashion show. Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ramona first teased her RHONY Reunion look on her Instagram page last week when she shared a photo of herself in a black dress with several sparkling accessories, including a pair of dangling earrings, several rings, a pendant necklace and a bracelet.

“Getting my look together to film #rhony reunion…can’t believe it’s that time again. Which accessories do you like best for me to wear?” she asked in the caption of the pic.