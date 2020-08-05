Demi Rose Rocks A Red Thong Bathing Suit Alongside Her Friend: ‘Who Needs Men Anyway?’

Demi Rose went scantily clad in her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday afternoon. The curvaceous model flashed her figure as she soaked up some sun alongside a gal pal in Ibiza.

In the racy snap, Demi looked smoking hot as she sported a tiny red bathing suit. The skimpy garment clung tightly to her ample bust and exposed her sideboob in the process. The thin straps also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The swimwear hugged her tiny waist snugly as the thong bottom gave fans a peek at her curvy hips and round booty. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Demi sat on her knees on top of a boat with her backside facing the camera. She arched her back and pushed her booty out as she rested her hands on her thighs and tilted her head towards the sky. She had her eyes closed and wore a sultry expression on her face.

The model’s friend wore a racy white bathing suit as she sat next to her and ran her fingers through Demi’s hair. In the background of the shot, some rippling water and a large rock formation could be seen. In the caption of the post, Demi revealed that she didn’t need a man.

Demi wore her dark brown hair pushed back off of her forehead. She styled the long locks in loose strands that fell down her back.

Demi’s over 14.2 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 95,000 times within the 35 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 750 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Why you so hot baby???” one follower wrote.

“Cutest picture EVER u look amazingly beautiful,” another stated.

“Wowwww wonderful baby wonderful,” a third social media user gushed.

“Girl you are too pretty the red compliments your skin very well,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her fit figure in racy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, tiny tops, and scanty bathing suits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently delighted her followers when she posed in a revealing thong and a large sunhat while lounging on the beach with her adorable dog. To date, that snap has racked up more than 458,000 likes and over 3,700 comments.