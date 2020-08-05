‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Alexis Is Looking For Her Mojo & Neil’s Feeling Agitated

During Wednesday’s new episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that everybody will get to watch some scenes involving both Dr. Neil Byrne and Alexis Davis. While the two have great chemistry together, it doesn’t look as if they’ll necessarily be in the same place at the same time in this case. Both of them are struggling in the aftermath of their New York fling and licensing issues and it looks like neither is able to put all of this behind them quite yet.

According to the sneak peek for the August 5 show shared via Twitter, the troubled attorney will have a chance to meet up with her bestie Diane. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps teased that the lawyer would get a visit from an old friend, and that seems to reference this upcoming visit between the two ladies.

On Tuesday, viewers saw Alexis catch up a bit with her daughter Sam, and she seemed to be feeling a little lost at this point in her life. Based on the snippet teasing her visit with Diane, it appears that is definitely the case.

The disgraced lawyer looks a bit forlorn as her pal tries to perk her back up. General Hospital teasers detail that Diane will toss out a question to her friend, wondering how her bestie can recapture her typical mojo. Sadly, it doesn’t look as if she has any answers to that right now.

"How does Alexis Davis get her mojo back?"

Elsewhere, General Hospital teasers reveal that Neil will be interacting with somebody at what appears to be the Metro Court. He’ll seem brusk as he states that “this” is between him and Alexis, so it seems he’ll probably be asked some questions he doesn’t want to answer.

It’s not known exactly who he is talking to in this instance. However, it looks as if it’s a woman with long, dark hair, so it could be Sam. She may have left her mother’s house feeling concerned and decided to confront the disgraced therapist about the situation.

At this stage, Neil doesn’t know about the disbarment issue. However, it seems that perhaps he’s about to find out if it is Sam who confronts him.

Can these two find a way forward together as a couple, or are these professional issues too much for them to personally overcome? General Hospital fans do seem to love these two together and there seems to be a great deal of potential for their tender romance to blossom. They are facing some significant obstacles at the moment, but viewers aren’t giving up on their beloved “NeLexis” yet.