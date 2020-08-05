Green Bay Packers May Have ‘Aaron Rodgers Fatigue,’ NFL Analyst Says

The Packers created a buzz when they drafted Jordan Love with their first round selection while Aaron Rodgers was still under contract.

When the Green Bay Packers selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with their 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, it left many fans and pundits alike scratching their heads about the move. After all, the Packers already had one of the league’s premier signal-callers on their roster in Aaron Rodgers, a player destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame whenever he decides to call it a career.

But according to Jay Glazer of The Athletic, Green Bay just may have a case of “Aaron Rodgers fatigue.”

Glazer compared the situation to that of Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants. The wide receiver was traded to the Cleveland Browns after five strong seasons as a Giant. Prior to making the move, Beckham made headlines on numerous occasions for both on-field outbursts and off-field drama. But even though he was regarded as an elite player in the league, by March 2019 the Giants had seen enough of him.

While Rodgers has been accused in the past of having traits of cockiness and being a bit unapproachable, his personal reputation does not have the same negative connotations associated with Beckham’s.

“Sometimes you just get fatigued with someone,” the writer noted.

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Fatigued or not, the decision to select Love did not make any sense to the analyst. He noted that the Packers were just one win away from another Super Bowl appearance earlier this year.

“In my opinion, you don’t draft a quarterback that can play in a few years, you draft weapons for your quarterback who brought you to the NFC Championship game. It makes no sense.”

The article also mentioned former Packers’ QB Brett Favre, who Rodgers ultimately succeeded as the team’s starter following Favre’s trade to the New York Jets in 2008. While there was overlap between the two players, The Athletic report explained that the current situation with Rodgers and Love was not the same. He explained the difference being that with Favre, Rodgers more or less fell into the Packers’ lap, and that with Love, the franchise sought him out by trading up from their 30th overall positioning.

But if Rodgers is able to have another all-star caliber year in 2020, the two-time NFL MVP won’t be going anywhere, Glazer argued. At 36 years old, the California native is still capable of playing at a high level in the league. Yet, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, he is one of the few players at risk of seeing their fantasy football numbers drop in 2020.