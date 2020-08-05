Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Enviable Figure In Teal Bikini

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni captured the hearts of thousands of fans around the world when she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Tuesday, August 4. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the content with her 20.5 million followers.

The 33-year-old radiated as she was photographed seemingly indoors for the image. Chiara stood out most in the shot, as she situated herself directly in front of the camera.

She posed with her hands on her midriff, and exuded a sexy vibe as she pouted. She further emitted an air of mystery as she stared directly into the distance in front of her.

Chiara’s blond hair was parted to the right and pulled back and away from her face.

Still, it was her enviable figure that stole the show, as she displayed her body in a fashionable bikini.

The model’s teal bikini top looked to be made out of cotton material, and featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her assets. The bra’s tiny triangular cups also revealed a hint of cleavage.

Chiara teamed the number with a pair of matching bottoms that also did not conceal much of her figure. The briefs featured a high-rise cut and particularly showed off her curvy hips and pert derrière. Their high-waisted design also drew attention to her toned and slim core.

She finished the look off with a number of accessories, including a necklace, and several bracelets.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was photographed in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean where she has been vacationing for at least a week.

The photo series was quickly met with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 400,000 likes since going live late Tuesday. More than 1,100 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her body, good looks, and bathing suit.

“So beautiful,” one social media user wrote in Italian, per Google Translator.

“Where is this suit from, I love it,” a second admirer inquired.

“You are really pretty,” a third follower chimed in, following their compliment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow,” a fourth, romantic individual declared.

Chiara has taken to Instagram to share a number of stunning photos of herself while on vacation. Just on August 1, she dazzled fans once again after she rocked a matching skirt and top set, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 400,000 likes so far.