Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Flaunts Ripped Abs In Sexy New Photo

Kayla Itsines showed off her rock hard abs on social media with a sizzling Instagram post that captured her in a workout set. The scandalous photo was added to her page on August 4 and showed her in a bra and short shorts.
Kayla posed in the middle of the frame and appeared to be in the comfort of her own home, where most of her photos are snapped. She held her cell phone in one hand and flexed her muscles on her opposite arm while wearing a big smile on her face. The walls at her back were painted white, and a few black tables sat on the wood flooring. Each of the tops featured a plant or some sort of other decoration.
Kayla flaunted her incredibly fit figure in an all-black outfit. On her upper-half, she sported a bra with a tight band that was worn on her ribs. The garment had thin straps and a scooping neckline that teased a glimpse of her bronze chest. The area between her bust boasted a thick strap, which helped draw further attention to her upper-half. Kayla’s arms were bare, and she showed off her muscular biceps for her 12.6 million fans.
The fitness coach opted for a pair of tiny shorts on her lower half. The bottoms had a thick waistband that stretched over her chiseled abs and accentuated her small waist. The body of the shorts were loose on Kayla’s legs, and they possessed a dangerously short length that allowed her to show off her slender legs in their entirety. The social media star added several accessories to her ensemble, including a white watch and a gold necklace that fell deep into her cleavage.
Why I created my new program #BBGZeroEquipment!! I take health and fitness seriously, and I am so passionate about making training and workouts as accessible and as easy to do as possible for EVERY woman. Exercise has so many benefits not only for your physical health, but for your mental and emotional health, too. It makes me SO worried when I hear that women are missing out on exercise because of these VERY real barriers that they face. There are so many reasons why it can be hard for women to work out: ➖You might have a busy family or work life and lack time ➖You might not have access to any equipment ➖You might not be able to get to the gym ➖You might not have much room in your house ➖You might not feel comfortable in the gym. I created BBG because the women that I spoke to said that there wasn’t anything out there for them. Some women said they didn’t feel confident or safe in the gym, they didn’t have time to travel to a gym and do an hour long gym class, they didn’t know how to work out from home and they didn’t have the right equipment. I knew that this wasn’t good enough. I knew I could provide them with something they could use to take their health and fitness into their own hands, to empower them to train by themselves, FOR themselves. That’s why I created BBG, and why I am so committed to making it easier for women to work out – no matter what barriers they face. My new program BBG Zero Equipment is the next step in breaking down those barriers for women. It has been specifically designed to be done with ZERO EQUIPMENT. I have included the same kind of workouts that I used to do with clients in their homes and in parks for our bootcamps. It’s going to prove to everyone that you can get stronger, fitter and more confident no matter where you work out, or how much time and equipment you have available. I’m SO excited for this ladies! If you have done a #BBGZeroEquipment workout already, comment below and tell me what you thought!! ???? kaylaitsines.com/BBGZeroEquipment #BBGatHome #SWEATatHome
Kayla kept her long, brunette locks out of her face by pulling them back in a high ponytail. In the caption of the upload, Kayla shared a lengthy post on how she has aimed to make her workouts accessible for women by not incorporating equipment, meaning that people who participate in her program don’t need to go to a gym to get a sweat session in. The post has amassed over 40,000 likes and 300 comments from fans. Some complimented her shredded figure while a few more shard their thoughts on her program.
“I’ve done the Full Body, and it was KILLER and AMAZING, always tough as expected from you Kayla,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.
“Your body is goals,” another fan complimented.
“Absolutely loved the Bootcamp session I did yesterday! Just about to hop into the backyard and get my second workout done! Will let you know how it goes!” a third Instagrammer commented.