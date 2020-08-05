Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Flaunts Ripped Abs In Sexy New Photo

Kayla Itsines showed off her rock hard abs on social media with a sizzling Instagram post that captured her in a workout set. The scandalous photo was added to her page on August 4 and showed her in a bra and short shorts.

Kayla posed in the middle of the frame and appeared to be in the comfort of her own home, where most of her photos are snapped. She held her cell phone in one hand and flexed her muscles on her opposite arm while wearing a big smile on her face. The walls at her back were painted white, and a few black tables sat on the wood flooring. Each of the tops featured a plant or some sort of other decoration.

Kayla flaunted her incredibly fit figure in an all-black outfit. On her upper-half, she sported a bra with a tight band that was worn on her ribs. The garment had thin straps and a scooping neckline that teased a glimpse of her bronze chest. The area between her bust boasted a thick strap, which helped draw further attention to her upper-half. Kayla’s arms were bare, and she showed off her muscular biceps for her 12.6 million fans.

The fitness coach opted for a pair of tiny shorts on her lower half. The bottoms had a thick waistband that stretched over her chiseled abs and accentuated her small waist. The body of the shorts were loose on Kayla’s legs, and they possessed a dangerously short length that allowed her to show off her slender legs in their entirety. The social media star added several accessories to her ensemble, including a white watch and a gold necklace that fell deep into her cleavage.

Kayla kept her long, brunette locks out of her face by pulling them back in a high ponytail. In the caption of the upload, Kayla shared a lengthy post on how she has aimed to make her workouts accessible for women by not incorporating equipment, meaning that people who participate in her program don’t need to go to a gym to get a sweat session in. The post has amassed over 40,000 likes and 300 comments from fans. Some complimented her shredded figure while a few more shard their thoughts on her program.

“I’ve done the Full Body, and it was KILLER and AMAZING, always tough as expected from you Kayla,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Your body is goals,” another fan complimented.

“Absolutely loved the Bootcamp session I did yesterday! Just about to hop into the backyard and get my second workout done! Will let you know how it goes!” a third Instagrammer commented.