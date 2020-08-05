Natalie Roser Bares Toned Abs In White Crop Top & Jeans

Natalie Roser bared her toned abs in her latest Instagram share. She looked smoking hot while rocking a classic look that never seems to go out of style. The white crop top and denim jeans clung to her flawless figure as she posed for the camera.

In her caption, the model alluded to the coronavirus pandemic that has also hit the fashion industry. She said that she was modeling for digital photographs, as has become the norm in 2020. Although lockdown measures have affected a lot of industries, including modeling, Natalie’s fans have consistently engaged with her on her social media platforms. They raced to see the pics soon after she posted them.

The Australian supermodel wore a sleeveless white crop top that showed just a hint of her ample bust. The neckline dipped enticingly between the bikini model’s cleavage as she put her bronzed décolletage on display. The top stopped just beneath her bust line and exposed her curvaceous midriff.

Natalie wore a trusty pair of medium-blue denim jeans to complete the look. The pants hugged her hips and the high-rise waist showed off her tiny middle. She put her toned abs on display as she modeled for the camera.

The social media star rocked small hoop earrings and a plain necklace to complete her girl-next-door look. She also styled her long blond locks in a middle part, and let her mane tumble down her shoulders and back in casual waves.

In the first photo, Natalie tilted her head to the side and put her right hand on her head. She creased her blue eyes as she smiled broadly at the camera in a spontaneous moment.

Natalie turned up the heat in the second pic. She gazed at the lens with a sultry expression and slightly parted her lips. The Aussie lass played with her hair as she struck a provocative pose.

Almost immediately after posting, Natalie’s fans inundated her with comments, likes, and emoji. They loved the snaps and showed their appreciation in the comments section of the post.

“Such a lovely smile and lady,” one fan raved.

“You’re so beautiful Natalie,” another devotee gushed. They followed the comment with heart emoji.

A third Instagrammer waxed lyrical about the influencer’s beauty.

“No words to use anymore! Wonderful, beautiful woman, gorgeous lady!” they enthused.

Natalie has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone. This particular image has already garnered more than 10,000 likes in the hour since it first went live. It also accumulated 162 comments from her adoring fans.