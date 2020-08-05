Romee Strijd Flaunts Her Baby Bump & Incredible Physique In An Animal-Print Bikini For A ‘Beach Day’

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd caused a stir among her Instagram fans on Wednesday by sharing a trio of glimpses into the fun she had at the beach. She prominently displayed her growing baby bump while wearing a flattering bikini and the consensus was that she looked phenomenal.

Romee revealed her pregnancy in late May, and she has posted a few updates on Instagram since then. This new post included one still shot and two short videos, and she looked stunning as she embraced the sun’s rays and showed off her growing belly.

The geotag suggested that the 25-year-old Dutch model was in the Netherlands as she treated herself to a beach day. She relaxed on a lounge chair with the ocean behind her, and Romee kept her face protected with sunglasses and a floppy oversized hat.

The first photo featured the blond bombshell with her arms raised, her hands holding the hat. Romee seemed to be looking straight ahead, past the camera, and she was photographed at an angle that highlighted her baby bump. The animal-print bikini bottoms rested low on her waist and the top shared a hint of cleavage.

“How do you still look so beautiful pregnant!” commented one of her fans.

“Stunning mama,” another declared.

The two short video clips were only a few seconds long, but they gave the model’s fans plenty to gush over. Each of them was filmed at an angle that captured Romee’s facial expressions where she smiled and pursed her lips, her dimples appearing at one point.

Romee made sure to capture her baby belly in full in these glimpses and her flawless, tanned skin glistened in the sun. She wore a necklace and some bracelets to accessorize her ensemble, and her followers loved every piece of this.

“The prettiest mom to be,” a commenter noted.

The Dutch beauty has 6.6 million people following her on Instagram and nearly 1,150 comments poured in during the first couple of hours after she had initially shared these bikini snaps. In addition, nearly 320,000 people quickly liked the trio of uploads.

“Your little bump is the cutest,” a fourth follower said.

It doesn’t seem that Romee has told her supporters exactly when she is due to welcome her first child with her husband, Laurens van Leeuwen. However, her belly clearly has grown substantially since her pregnancy announcement in late May. People are thrilled to see her looking so gorgeous and content, and her followers will be anxious to see additional updates throughout the remainder of her pregnancy.