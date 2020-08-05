Dasha Mart Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Animal-Print & Hot Pink Monokini

Dasha Mart sent her fans into a frenzy on Wednesday with a stunning post on her Instagram feed. The model shared a series of images in which she posed on a set of stairs in a plunging animal print and hot pink monokini that did nothing but favors for her insane curves.

Dasha’s look featured a leopard pint on the outside of the fabric and bright pink lining. The Y-shaped one-piece had a dangerously low neckline that allowed the model’s ample cleavage to spill out. Moreover, the fabric provided barely any coverage for her busty chest and featured an open back, so her sideboob was on full display.

The sides of Dasha’s flat tummy were on show as a matching belt wrapped around her waist and hugged her hourglass figure. The belt tied in an elegant bow on the side. Meanwhile, the high thong cut showed off the babe’s famously long legs and pert derriere.

Dasha finished off the outfit with a pair of brown and black cat eye sunglasses. She styled her hair down in luscious waves.

The photos were taken in Miami, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. In one shot, the Russian bombshell posed beside a palm tree on a white platform. In the distance, tall buildings could be seen, as well as the beautifully clear sky. Dasha stood with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her figure as she lifted her arms above her head and played with the palm leaves.

Dasha also lay on a set of white stairs beside a wall of shrubs as the sun shone down on her and highlighted her tan skin. She posed on her hip and pointed her toes out to elongate her pins. She crossed one arm over her chest, which squeezed out her cleavage even more. Another photo showed her arching her back on the steps.

The post garnered more than 3,900 likes and just over 100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Dasha’s fans. Many of the model’s followers showered her with love in the comments section.

“Wowwwww you are gorgeous,” one fan said.

“So absolutely stunning,” another user added.

“Very gorgeous woman with an awesome sense of style,” a third follower wrote.

Dasha has been killing her Instagram game in recent days. Earlier this week, she wore a bright green bikini on the beach that hugged her figure in all the right places.